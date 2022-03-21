Dr. Noah Zinkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noah Zinkin, MD
Dr. Noah Zinkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Advanced Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease775 Park Ave Ste 225, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 923-1420
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Zinkin was recommended by a nurse in Huntington Hospital, and are we glad she did! He is smart, knows his stuff and is the most caring physician we've met in a long time. He listens; follows up; returns calls; and makes simple, practical suggestions. He is actually interested in his patients ! He may just be the best physician, of any sort, in this town. He deserves more than 5 stars
About Dr. Noah Zinkin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
Dr. Zinkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinkin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinkin.
