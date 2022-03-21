Overview

Dr. Noah Zinkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center



Dr. Zinkin works at Advanced Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.