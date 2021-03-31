Dr. Noam Drazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noam Drazin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noam Drazin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Drazin works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer - Beverly Hills- Cedars Sinai Health System200 N Robertson Blvd Ste 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3343
- 2 8700 Beverly Blvd Ste AC1046, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2324
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Has overseen my care since 2010 for stage 3, and follows me every 3 months. Recently had reactions to COVID Vaccinations and he was extremely caring and responsive. Discussed my symptoms, was ready to act immediately, and was so caring. I really love this doctor and am glad that my life was placed in his hands! I feel like I get the best possible care from him and wise advice, always!
About Dr. Noam Drazin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952313520
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/ucla-San Fernando
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
