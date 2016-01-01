Dr. Noble Dallison, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dallison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noble Dallison, DDS
Overview
Dr. Noble Dallison, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Van Buren, AR.
Dr. Dallison works at
Locations
Pointer Family Dental1621 Fayetteville Rd, Van Buren, AR 72956 Directions (479) 336-0367Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Noble Dallison, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dallison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dallison accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dallison using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dallison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dallison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dallison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dallison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.