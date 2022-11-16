Dr. Nobuyuki Miyawaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyawaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nobuyuki Miyawaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nobuyuki Miyawaki, MD
Dr. Nobuyuki Miyawaki, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Miyawaki works at
Dr. Miyawaki's Office Locations
Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miyawaki has been my nephrologist for over 20 years. He is a patient physician who spends time reviewing and advising. I always come away from a visit knowing more about my health than before the visit.
About Dr. Nobuyuki Miyawaki, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miyawaki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miyawaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyawaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miyawaki works at
Dr. Miyawaki has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miyawaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miyawaki speaks Japanese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyawaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyawaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miyawaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miyawaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.