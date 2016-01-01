Dr. Noel Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Alonso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U.
Oakland Park Office5067 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 267-1621
Nova Southeastern University3200 S University Dr Fl 1, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Noel Alonso, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902985344
Education & Certifications
- Miami Childrens Hospital
- Miami Children's Hosp
- St Georges U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.