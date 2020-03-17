See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD

Urology
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD

Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Armenakas works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Armenakas' Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street
    245 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydrocele
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydrocele
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 17, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Armenakas for many years and continue to be impressed with his care. He has a very practical approach which I have particularly appreciated.
    Mar 17, 2020
    About Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD

    • Urology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1043260219
    Education & Certifications

    • U C S F Medical Center
    • Monmouth Medical Center Program
    • University Of Athens School Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armenakas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armenakas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armenakas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armenakas works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Armenakas’s profile.

    Dr. Armenakas has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armenakas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Armenakas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armenakas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armenakas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armenakas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

