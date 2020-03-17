Overview of Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD

Dr. Noel Armenakas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Armenakas works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydrocele and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.