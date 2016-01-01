Dr. Noel Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Baker, MD
Dr. Noel Baker, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Neuroscience Institute910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 525-7995
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital|Or Health Science University Hospital|University Of Wa School Of Med
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
