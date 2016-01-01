Dr. Noel Bernales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Bernales, MD
Overview of Dr. Noel Bernales, MD
Dr. Noel Bernales, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Bernales works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bernales' Office Locations
-
1
Chaparral Medical Group Inc16167 Siskiyou Rd Ste B, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 946-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernales?
About Dr. Noel Bernales, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1912049974
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernales accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernales works at
Dr. Bernales has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernales speaks Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.