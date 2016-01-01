See All Neurologists in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Noel Bernales, MD

Neurology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Noel Bernales, MD

Dr. Noel Bernales, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Bernales works at Victor Valley Neurology Inc in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bernales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chaparral Medical Group Inc
    16167 Siskiyou Rd Ste B, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 946-4004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dr. Noel Bernales, MD
    About Dr. Noel Bernales, MD

    • Neurology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1912049974
    Education & Certifications

    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noel Bernales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernales works at Victor Valley Neurology Inc in Apple Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bernales’s profile.

    Dr. Bernales has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

