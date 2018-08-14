Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel Cabrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noel Cabrera, MD
Dr. Noel Cabrera, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cabrera's Office Locations
1
2625 Executive Park Dr Ste 3, Weston, FL 33331
Directions
(954) 385-0055
Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
2
Town Center for Eating Disorders LLC1640 Town Center Blvd Ste 204, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 385-0055
3
Chrysalis Health2215 NW 36th St, Miami, FL 33142 Directions (305) 644-4555
4
Chrysalis Center3800 W Broward Blvd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 587-1008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cabrera is so patient and kind. Truly listens to what my son has to say and always has the right response. It is so amazing to see my son open up and tell Dr. Cabrera everything that he won't tell anyone else. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Noel Cabrera, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1811056203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
