Overview

Dr. Noel Chia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Chia works at EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Redmond Bella Bottega in Redmond, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.