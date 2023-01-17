Dr. Elgut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel Elgut, MD
Overview of Dr. Noel Elgut, MD
Dr. Noel Elgut, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Elgut works at
Dr. Elgut's Office Locations
-
1
Noel Elgut MD6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 463-4761Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elgut?
I know cataract surgery is a science, My experience was within inches of being magical. he absolutely nailed it. Dr Elgut is an outstanding ophthalmologist and surgeon. I would highly recommend him for eyecare of any nature.
About Dr. Noel Elgut, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1548243843
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Cooper Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgut accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elgut works at
Dr. Elgut has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blind Hypertensive Eye and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elgut speaks Creole and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.