Dr. Noel Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Noel Fernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Florida Wellness & Rehabilitation Center of Hialeah LLC235 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (786) 703-1535
Noel De Jesus Fernandez MD PA1975 W 76th St, Hialeah, FL 33014 Directions (786) 703-1536
- 3 1435 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 907-8246
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972656247
- St Luke's Episcopal
- Faculty of Medicine / University La Habana
- Internal Medicine
