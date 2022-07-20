Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD
Overview
Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Noel Figueroa, MD2572 W State Road 426 Ste 3056, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 706-6580Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthChoice
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say that I actually enjoy my sessions with Dr. Figueroa. I've seen other Psychiatrists before, and he is the most caring and understanding doctor. I drive 2 hours each way to see him because he is worth it. I love his office atmosphere as well. Its very clean and relaxing. His office staff are always friendly and accommodating. I highly recommend Mind Hope.
About Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093730525
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Med Center
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figueroa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueroa speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.