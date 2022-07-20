See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Figueroa works at MindHope of Oviedo in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Noel Figueroa, MD
    2572 W State Road 426 Ste 3056, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 706-6580
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthChoice
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Figueroa?

    Jul 20, 2022
    I have to say that I actually enjoy my sessions with Dr. Figueroa. I've seen other Psychiatrists before, and he is the most caring and understanding doctor. I drive 2 hours each way to see him because he is worth it. I love his office atmosphere as well. Its very clean and relaxing. His office staff are always friendly and accommodating. I highly recommend Mind Hope.
    Tina — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Figueroa to family and friends

    Dr. Figueroa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Figueroa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD.

    About Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093730525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincent'S Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincents Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Figueroa works at MindHope of Oviedo in Oviedo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Figueroa’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueroa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueroa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Noel Figueroa, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.