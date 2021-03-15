Dr. Noel Fleischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Fleischer, MD
Dr. Noel Fleischer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
New York Neurology, PC9131 Queens Blvd Ste 509, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions
New York Neurology9423 60th Ave # B5, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 592-7207
New York Office162 W 56th St Ste 307, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 265-9797
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Aspirus Network, Inc.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Fleischer has been caring for my husband Franco since 2010. He is a great doctor beyond imagination . We would recommend Dr Fleischer without any doubts at all. Thank you Dr Fleischer for looking after my husband to this day. Sincerely, Anna T.
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- Staten Island U
- Staten Island University Hospital
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- SUNY Binghamton
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Fleischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischer speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischer.
