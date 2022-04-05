See All Psychiatrists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Noel Hunt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Noel Hunt, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Mount Pleasant, SC
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Noel Hunt, MD

Dr. Noel Hunt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erin Hayes, MD
Dr. Erin Hayes, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. D Hiott, MD
Dr. D Hiott, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Wendy Balliet, PHD
Dr. Wendy Balliet, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Hunt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    220 Church St, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 881-5776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?

Apr 05, 2022
Dr. Hunt is a compassionate, gentle and consistently attentive presence and goes above and beyond in the care of his patients.
— Apr 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Noel Hunt, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Noel Hunt, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hunt to family and friends

Dr. Hunt's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hunt

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Noel Hunt, MD.

About Dr. Noel Hunt, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528165313
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Noel Hunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Noel Hunt, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.