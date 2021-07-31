Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noel Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noel Lopez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinic At Haggarthe5140 N 10th St, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 972-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Dr. Lopez has been my Primary Care Physician for about 3 years. He is intelligent, thoughtful, attentive, and caring. In our world today of total automation, it is refreshing to encounter a physician of a style like the old school-a man who entered his profession because he had the desire to help patients. I highly recommend Dr. Lopez!
About Dr. Noel Lopez, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831119908
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.