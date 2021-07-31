See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Noel Lopez, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.0 (19)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Noel Lopez, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.

Dr. Lopez works at Palm Valley Medical Clinic in Mcallen, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinic At Haggarthe
    5140 N 10th St, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 972-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Noel Lopez, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    35 years of experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1831119908
    • 1831119908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Medical Education

