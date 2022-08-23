Overview of Dr. Noel Saks, MD

Dr. Noel Saks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Saks works at Eye Specialists of Illinois in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.