Dr. Noel Smith, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Noel Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    20 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3730
  2. 2
    Foley Plaza Medical PC
    325 Broadway Ste 204, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 385-3730

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain

  View other providers who treat Headache
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Noel Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821190604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Philadelphia General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noel Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

