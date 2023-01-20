Dr. Noel Snowberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snowberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noel Snowberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Noel Snowberger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.
Dr. Snowberger works at
Digestive Health Associates of Texas12200 Park Central Dr Ste 403, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 239-2400
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Snowberger really listens and is genuinely concerned for her patients overall well-being. The staff is great too.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396788162
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Snowberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snowberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snowberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snowberger has seen patients for Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snowberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Snowberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snowberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snowberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snowberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.