Dr. Noel Tenenbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Tenenbaum's Office Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Tenenbaum for eyelid surgery and did my upper and lower eyelids. I look 10 yrs younger which is important in real estate sales. The price was a bargain and his staff polite and efficient. He was thorough and patient and EXPERIENCED. Awesome experience.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790844066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
