Dr. Noel Termulo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Noel Termulo, MD

Dr. Noel Termulo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. 

Dr. Termulo works at Noel I. Termulo MD Inc. in Wailuku, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Termulo's Office Locations

    Noel I. Termulo MD Inc.
    1063 Lower Main St Ste 106, Wailuku, HI 96793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 242-6478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Noel Termulo, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154342376
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Termulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Termulo works at Noel I. Termulo MD Inc. in Wailuku, HI. View the full address on Dr. Termulo’s profile.

    Dr. Termulo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Termulo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Termulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Termulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

