Dr. Noel Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Noel Wallace, MD
Dr. Noel Wallace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
Indiana University Health Arnett:5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very considerate and supportive of some of the emotional challenges in Women's health. Provided excellent advice on a good birth control method and is non-judgmental and attentive to any concerns.
About Dr. Noel Wallace, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
