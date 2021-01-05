Overview of Dr. Noel Wallace, MD

Dr. Noel Wallace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Wallace works at IU Health Arnett Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.