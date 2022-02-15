Overview

Dr. Noelia Zork, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Harbor UCLA Medical Center|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center



Dr. Zork works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.