Dr. Noelis Rosario, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science|Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Rosario works at Blossom Esthetics Med Spa in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.