Dr. Noelle Bach Halloin, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Noelle Bach Halloin, MD

Dr. Noelle Bach Halloin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota School of Medicine|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Bach Halloin works at Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bach Halloin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2018
    She is an excellent caring pediatrician. We are grateful to have her as our kids doctor.
    Moussa family in Centreville — Jun 19, 2018
    About Dr. Noelle Bach Halloin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639348477
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children National Medical Center|Children National Medical Center|Children's National Medical Center|Children's National Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota School of Medicine|University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noelle Bach Halloin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bach Halloin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bach Halloin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bach Halloin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bach Halloin works at Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bach Halloin’s profile.

    Dr. Bach Halloin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bach Halloin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bach Halloin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bach Halloin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

