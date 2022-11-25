Overview

Dr. Noelle Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Baker works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Women's Health in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.