Dr. Noelle Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Noelle Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Providence Women's Health601 W State Highway 6 Ste 101, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 772-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Baker for about 7 years. Dr. Baker and NP Truman have always been my team and I will never change that! Always helping me fully understand and my children and health was always a top priority. She is an amazing doctor and I will always trust her with my health and helping guide me in making the best and healthiest decisions for myself and family! I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Baker.
About Dr. Noelle Baker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Medical Center At Knoxville
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
