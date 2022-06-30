Dr. Noelle Zavala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noelle Zavala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noelle Zavala, MD
Dr. Noelle Zavala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Med Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Zavala works at
Dr. Zavala's Office Locations
-
1
Noelle Zavala, MD4102 24th St Ste 412, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-7530
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zavala?
Dr. Zavala has taken exceptional care of me and her proactive approach and knowledge quite literally most likely saved my life. I cannot convey in words what it means to have not only a knowledgeable doctor, but also a doctor who gets to know you as a person and provides excellent care with compassion like I have rarely seen. She is a top-notch doctor, and I would HIGHLY recommend her. She is an Angel on Earth.
About Dr. Noelle Zavala, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1821408089
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Ut Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
- Texas Tech University - BSA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavala works at
Dr. Zavala has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.