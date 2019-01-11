See All Ophthalmologists in Wheaton, IL
Dr. Noha Ekdawi, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Noha Ekdawi, MD

Dr. Noha Ekdawi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Ekdawi works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL.

Dr. Ekdawi's Office Locations

    Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC
    2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 668-8250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wheaton Eye Clinic Ltd
    12426 S Van Dyke Rd, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 668-8250

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2019
    Great doctor. Thorough and explains issues as needed. Works really well with kids.
    Highland park — Jan 11, 2019
    About Dr. Noha Ekdawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164431920
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ekdawi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ekdawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekdawi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekdawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekdawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekdawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

