Dr. Noi Walkenstein, DO
Overview of Dr. Noi Walkenstein, DO
Dr. Noi Walkenstein, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Pennsylvania Urgent Care Centers1444 W Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 964-9250
Rittenhouse Internal Medicine1632 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 735-7992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walkenstein is so so smart. She really takes the time to run labs and rule out every possibility. I've never met a doctor who cares more about there patients well being.
About Dr. Noi Walkenstein, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walkenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walkenstein.
