Dr. Noi Walkenstein, DO

Internal Medicine
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Noi Walkenstein, DO

Dr. Noi Walkenstein, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Walkenstein works at Pennsylvania Urgent Care Centers in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walkenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Urgent Care Centers
    1444 W Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 964-9250
  2. 2
    Rittenhouse Internal Medicine
    1632 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 735-7992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Immunization Administration
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Dr. Noi Walkenstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003852013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walkenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walkenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walkenstein works at Pennsylvania Urgent Care Centers in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Walkenstein’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walkenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walkenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walkenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walkenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

