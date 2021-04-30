Dr. Nojan Toomari, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nojan Toomari, DO
Dr. Nojan Toomari, DO is a Robotic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Robotic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Toomari Surgery18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 570-1845
Toomari Surgery16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 408, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 570-1845
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I went to Dr. Toomari for consultation regarding repair of an umbilical hernia. He was attentive in listening to my concerns inasmuch as I have had multiple hernia surgeries. He has a genuine caring and respectful demeanor which instills confidence. He offered me three choices and I am very glad that I took his advice to consider robotic assisted hernia repair with mesh inasmuch as my recovery from this procedure was very fast and with minimal pain. His office staff is very efficient, professional and welcoming. I am pleased to give Dr. Toomari my highest recommendation as a physician and surgeon.
- Robotic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1326364373
- University Of California, Irvine
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Western Univ Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific
- University of California at Los Angeles
- General Surgery
