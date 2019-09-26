Dr. Nolan Jenevein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenevein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nolan Jenevein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nolan Jenevein, MD
Dr. Nolan Jenevein, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Jenevein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jenevein's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Neurology P.A.6080 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 820-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenevein?
I began seeing Dr. Jenevein in 1995 at the age of 48 for epilepsy. For many years he had an all but perfect track record with me. I had very few seizures! This last year, however, was not good. I had several seizures in October and February. I was having break through seizures on my medication. The medicine was not working. Through many tears, Dr. Jenevein continued to work on the huge the problem and find new medications, that I had not taken before that would work. Dr. Jenevein is always ready to embrace the challenge while providing the patient with compassion and support. He is a true gift to his profession and I consider it a privilege to be one of his many patients. My life and my children’s lives would not have ever been the same without Dr. Jenevein! Thank you for the last 24 years of excellent care.
About Dr. Nolan Jenevein, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346217163
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenevein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenevein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenevein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenevein works at
Dr. Jenevein has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenevein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenevein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenevein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenevein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenevein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.