Dr. Nolan Karp, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (46)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nolan Karp, MD

Dr. Nolan Karp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Karp works at Kcny Plastic Surgery LLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karp's Office Locations

    Kcny Plastic Surgery LLC
    305 E 47th St Rm 1A, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 355-5779

Gynecomastia
Lobular Carconima
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Lobular Carconima
Breast Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr. Nolan Karp is an exceptionally skilled plastic surgeon with excellent surgical results and a fabulous office staff. My breast surgeon recommended him when I needed a bilateral mastectomy due to surprise lobular breast cancer from a genetic mutation. I was shocked and worried and Dr. Karp's office fit me in for an initial consult the same day - he explained my options and the pros and cons and I opted to go ahead with reconstruction. I'm so happy with that decision and with the entire experience I had with him and his amazing clinical / admin team. My recovery has been easier than I expected, (due I'm sure to his surgical skill) and I'm so pleased with the results. I work in academic medicine so have access to the very best clinicians and Dr. Karp is clearly one of them - he is very highly skilled and really cares about his patients. I can't recommend him more highly!
    Betsy H. — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Nolan Karp, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nolan Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karp works at Kcny Plastic Surgery LLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Karp’s profile.

    Dr. Karp has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

