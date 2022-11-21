Dr. Nolan Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nolan Karp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nolan Karp, MD
Dr. Nolan Karp, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Karp works at
Dr. Karp's Office Locations
-
1
Kcny Plastic Surgery LLC305 E 47th St Rm 1A, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 355-5779
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karp?
Dr. Nolan Karp is an exceptionally skilled plastic surgeon with excellent surgical results and a fabulous office staff. My breast surgeon recommended him when I needed a bilateral mastectomy due to surprise lobular breast cancer from a genetic mutation. I was shocked and worried and Dr. Karp's office fit me in for an initial consult the same day - he explained my options and the pros and cons and I opted to go ahead with reconstruction. I'm so happy with that decision and with the entire experience I had with him and his amazing clinical / admin team. My recovery has been easier than I expected, (due I'm sure to his surgical skill) and I'm so pleased with the results. I work in academic medicine so have access to the very best clinicians and Dr. Karp is clearly one of them - he is very highly skilled and really cares about his patients. I can't recommend him more highly!
About Dr. Nolan Karp, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982645206
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karp works at
Dr. Karp has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.