Dr. Nolan Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nolan Perez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas302 Lorenaly Dr Ste C, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 253-0526Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
excellent physician. Dr. Nolan inspires confidence and reassurance.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184726986
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UTHSCSA-RAHC
- Naval Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Gastritis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.