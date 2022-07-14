See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntington, NY
Dr. Nolan Tzou, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nolan Tzou, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Tzou works at North Shore Rheumatology in Huntington, NY with other offices in Levittown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Fibromyalgia and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore Rheumatology
    124 Main St Ste 10, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 351-2626
  2. 2
    Long Island Pain Care Pllc
    3601 Hempstead Tpke Ste 206, Levittown, NY 11756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 735-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr. Tzou is a consummate professional. He listened to my symptoms, suggested a plan of care, and followed through with superior expertise and empathy. His office staff is outstanding in BOTH locations {how did he manage that?) and they are willing to help you with all of your appointment and paperwork needs. I highly recommend Dr. Tzou as a Pain Management Physician. You will not be disappointed.
    Alfred Carrillo — Jul 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nolan Tzou, MD
    About Dr. Nolan Tzou, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699751057
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nolan Tzou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tzou accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tzou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tzou has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Fibromyalgia and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tzou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Tzou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tzou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tzou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tzou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

