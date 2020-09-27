Overview of Dr. Nolaska Souliotis, DPM

Dr. Nolaska Souliotis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Souliotis works at Austin Diagnostic Clinic, Circle C, Austin, TX in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.