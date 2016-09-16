Overview of Dr. Noleen Kala, MD

Dr. Noleen Kala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Urbana, IL. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.



Dr. Kala works at Carle Physician Group in Urbana, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.