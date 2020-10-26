Overview of Dr. Noli Cava, MD

Dr. Noli Cava, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cava works at Cable Street Family Practice in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.