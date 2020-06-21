Overview

Dr. Noma Dakhil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Dakhil works at North Ohio Gastroenterology in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.