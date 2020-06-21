Dr. Noma Dakhil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakhil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noma Dakhil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Noma Dakhil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
North Ohio Endoscopy Center30701 Clemens Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 617-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dakhil is the best gastroenterologist anyone can find. i was a very difficult case and she was able to locate my bleeding and stop it. She has wonderful bedside manner and goes above and beyond for her patients. I am very fortunate to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Noma Dakhil, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1578760211
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dakhil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dakhil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dakhil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dakhil has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dakhil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakhil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakhil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dakhil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dakhil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.