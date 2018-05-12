Dr. Noman Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noman Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4040
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Khan is great! Very upbeat, positive, funny and patient. He performed a partial menisectomy in my knee and explained everything that was going to happen before the surgery, including through photos and video, as well as aftercare. The PAMF out patient surgery center and staff were excellent.
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
