Overview of Dr. Noman Khan, MD

Dr. Noman Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.