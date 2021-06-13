Dr. Noojan Kazemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noojan Kazemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noojan Kazemi, MD
Dr. Noojan Kazemi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Kazemi works at
Dr. Kazemi's Office Locations
-
1
Uams Sats Program4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 296-1138
Hospital Affiliations
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent neurosurgeon who helped me with my severe neck pain. I had been to many other spine docs one of whom referred me to him saying he was able to tackle the most difficult problems. I was not disappointed
About Dr. Noojan Kazemi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1164701538
