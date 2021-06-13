Overview of Dr. Noojan Kazemi, MD

Dr. Noojan Kazemi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR.



Dr. Kazemi works at RESTRICTED TO STATE EMPLOYEE DUTIES in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.