Offers telehealth
Dr. Noor Abdul-Haqq, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Del City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Peace of Mind Pediatrics5476 Main St Ste 104, Del City, OK 73115 Directions (405) 602-5166
Variety Care Family Health-mid-del3851 Tinker Diagonal, Oklahoma City, OK 73115 Directions (405) 677-1129
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had my share of doctors that were not helpful and didn’t discuss everything but this doctor is amazing . I started off with 1 child there and have moved all of my children . Her office staff is amazing and they follow through on every request ! She goes out of her way to work in any child
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1659528750
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Dr. Abdul-Haqq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul-Haqq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul-Haqq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdul-Haqq. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdul-Haqq.
