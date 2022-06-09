Dr. Noor Kassira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Noor Kassira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noor Kassira, MD
Dr. Noor Kassira, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kassira works at
Dr. Kassira's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 555, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5763Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5764Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassira?
My daughter is very timid and not a fan of doctors. Dr. Kassira continued to be Professional, Caring, Responsive, and Patient. Surgery went smoothly. She was very responsive and communicative throughout the whole process. She has wonderful bedside manner. Also, her incisions were smaller than typical for this surgery. My youngest has to do the same surgery and I will definitely be back to see Dr Kassira.
About Dr. Noor Kassira, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1366692337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kassira using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kassira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassira works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.