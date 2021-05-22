Dr. Noor Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noor Kazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Noor Kazi, MD
Dr. Noor Kazi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi's Office Locations
NYPCC - New York Psychotherapy & Counseling Center579 Courtlandt Ave, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 485-2100
White Plains Rd. Medical PC3050 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 931-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor.
About Dr. Noor Kazi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
