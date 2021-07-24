Dr. Noori Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noori Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Noori Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5933Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Johns Hopkins Derm/Cosmetic Ctr10755 Falls Rd Ste 350, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 955-5933
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She was very engaging regarding my treatment and the future improvement of my skin. Very kind and professional!
About Dr. Noori Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1093036758
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Dermatology
