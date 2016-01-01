Dr. Pednekar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorie Pednekar, MD
Overview of Dr. Noorie Pednekar, MD
Dr. Noorie Pednekar, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Carson City, NV.
Dr. Pednekar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pednekar's Office Locations
-
1
Carson Tahoe Medical Group - Health & Wellness Institute)1470 Medical Pkwy Ste 265, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-5464
-
2
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (917) 717-3604Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Carson City Office2874 N Carson St Ste 200, Carson City, NV 89706 Directions (775) 445-7170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pednekar?
About Dr. Noorie Pednekar, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1700288057
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pednekar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pednekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pednekar works at
Dr. Pednekar has seen patients for Vertigo, Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pednekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pednekar speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pednekar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pednekar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pednekar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pednekar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.