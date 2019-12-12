See All Pediatricians in Jacksonville, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Noorjahan Ali, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Noorjahan Ali, MD

Dr. Noorjahan Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Ali works at Advanced Pediatric Care in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

    Advanced Pediatric Care
    943 Cesery Blvd Ste G, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 861-1330
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Bardstown Pediatrics
    118 Patriot Dr Ste 204, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 337-6125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Diabetes Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Fever
Diabetes Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Fever

Diabetes Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Ringworm
Separation Anxiety
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Walking
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Dr. Ali is excellent! She is by far the best pediatrician my kids have ever had. I wish she saw adults or I could find a doctor like her for myself and my husband. She listens, she respects the important role parents play in their child's health, and she cares. Her knowledge and understanding is invaluable.
    — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Noorjahan Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679888580
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • York University, Toronto
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noorjahan Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

