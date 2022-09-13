Overview of Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD

Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Yashar works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.