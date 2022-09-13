See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD

Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Yashar works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Yashar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center
    4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 743-8845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508109869
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yashar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yashar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yashar works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yashar’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yashar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yashar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yashar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yashar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

