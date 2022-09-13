Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yashar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD
Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Yashar works at
Dr. Yashar's Office Locations
MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center4323 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 743-8845
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yashar?
I’ve seen her a couple times. I don’t really like the dr and tend to avoid going even when I need to. Dr Yashar gets right to the point and doesn’t beat around the bush. She listens and is in my opinion a great dr.
About Dr. Nooshin Yashar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yashar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yashar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yashar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yashar works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yashar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yashar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yashar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yashar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.