Dr. Nora Becker, MD
Overview of Dr. Nora Becker, MD
Dr. Nora Becker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Becker is an amazing doctor. She replies quickly with detailed answers regarding my questions and concerns that scare the living s$$$ out of me during this pandemic!!!!!!!!!! I am so glad that she replaced my previous doctor!
About Dr. Nora Becker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
