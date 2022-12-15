Dr. Nora Bucher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Bucher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nora Bucher, MD
Dr. Nora Bucher, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Bucher works at
Dr. Bucher's Office Locations
1
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
2
Presence Medical Group2900 N Lake Shore Dr # 7E, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-9920
3
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AllKids Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very glad that Dr. Bucher is the doctor now seeing me at Compass Oncology. I always feel that I am getting very good care and excellent information about my health and status.
About Dr. Nora Bucher, MD
- Hematology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942416524
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital Northwestern University Mcgaw Med Center Chicago
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucher speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.