Dr. Nora Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nora Chan, MD
Dr. Nora Chan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
I went to see Dr, Chan today for potential PD. She was very professional and answered all my questions. While she does not sugarcoat her observations of your condition she was kind and friendly. Just what a doctor should be. I highly recommend anyone who needs a neurologist Tom Semmel Roslyn NY April 12th 2022
About Dr. Nora Chan, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073774725
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital - Neurology Residency
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.