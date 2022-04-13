Overview of Dr. Nora Chan, MD

Dr. Nora Chan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care - East Meadow in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.